Published 08:03 IST, February 5th 2025

Pat Cummins ROASTS Virat Kohli In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Commercial; Watch Viral VIDEO

Who would forget the visuals of Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cummins ROASTS Kohli | Image: Source: X/PTI

Who would forget the visuals of Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli in the 2023 ODI World Cup ? That moment brought the entire stadium to a standstill and there was pin-drop silence. Surely, it was a crucial moment in the match as Kohli has the capability of destroying attacks once set. A little over a year later, Cummins has thrown a fresh challenge to Kohli. In a commercial ad, Cummins can be seen practicing sledging and hence telling Kohli about his slow nature of batting in front of a mirror. Not just Kohli, he also targets the likes of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. 

ALSO READ: Virat, Rohit Aren't Robots...: Kevin Pietersen Bats For IND Legends

Australia, India Favourites at CT 25

Australia are the reigning World Champions in the ODI format and would be one of the hot favourites to lift the crown. India too, who finished runner-up in the 2023 ODI WC, would be one of the contenders. 

Meanwhile, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday defended their performance in the Test rubber loss in Australia, saying that one poor series does not define a team and that it is unfair to criticise a side after a rare bad outing.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments," Gill told reporters here ahead of the first ODI against England.

"Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day and we would have won the match and the series would have been a draw and this talk wouldn't have happened," he added.

ALSO READ: India’s Training Session Sparks Keeper-Batter Showdown In ODI Series

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India will play all it's matches in the marquee event in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma -led side would take on Bangladesh in their tournament opener. India play the big game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. That is set to be a full house. 

Updated 08:07 IST, February 5th 2025

ODI World Cup Virat Kohli Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma

