Pat Cummins Uncertain For Champions Trophy? AUS Skipper To Undergo Scans, Selectors 'Not Really Sure'

The Australian Men's Cricket side is over the moon after defeating India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and securing a spot at the World Test Championship Final. With the coveted test series in the rear-view mirror, Australia will now shift its focus on the marquee ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025. A lot of attention remains on the ODI tournament, as some of the top cricketing nations will be a part of the tournament. However, concerns arose before the tournament as pat Cummins' availability for the tournament remains uncertain.

Cricket Australia Selectors Unsure Over Pat Cummins' Status For Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next month, Australian captain Pat Cummins faces a potential injury concern as the pacer is scheduled to have a scan on his sore ankle. George Bailey, the chairman of selectors for Cricket Australia, has also declined to confirm that he will be present at the premier ICC event, which will take place in Pakistan, starting on February 19.

Allan Border presents the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Pat Cummins at the conclusion of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Australia Announces Squad For Test Series vs SL, Cummins Misses Out

Australia announced its squad for the two-Test away series against Sri Lanka with several stalwarts, including skipper Pat Cummins, missing from the list. The team, made up mostly of fresh faces, will be captained by top-order batter Steve Smith. Cummins was troubled by an ankle injury throughout the Australian summer, but he led his team to a 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bailey mentioned that the AUS ODI skipper will be on paternity leave as he will be welcoming a child. He would also look after his sore ankle and seek details about the situation of the injury.

"Pat's obviously on paternity leave for the next little bit. There's a little bit of work to do, he's got a little bit of a sore ankle as well so I think in the next week or so he's got a scan coming there and we'll get a bit more information around where that's at," CA Selector Bailey was quoted as saying.