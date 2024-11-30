PCB Propose Illogical Condition For Accepting Hybrid Model As Last Attempt To Avoid Global Shame

It looks like the Champions Trophy 2025 drama is expected to have its final lap soon as the Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to hold its guard down and settle to the hybrid model. After India and Pakistan reached an impasse due to political tensions, the announcement of the CT 25 schedule had to be delayed, with the International Cricket Board huddling up for a meeting to resolve the issue at hand. The PCB looks to be ready for the acceptance of a hybrid model for the marquee ICC tournament, but they have kept some conditions for the same.

PCB Caves In, Looks Ready To Accept Hybrid Model For CT 25

According to a senior PCB source who spoke to PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board is also requesting a larger portion of the yearly revenue cycle in exchange for accepting the model that would see India play its fair number of matches, including the match against Pakistan in Dubai, because of security concerns. The PCB, which had previously threatened to boycott the competition if its hosting rights were not fully granted and India's demand for a neutral venue was met, is caving in with the proposal.

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," a PCB source said to PTI.

Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi visits to review up-gradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparation for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in Lahore | Image: AP Photo

PCB Keeps Certain Conditions For The Acceptance Of Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025

It may seem strange for the Pakistan Cricket Board to change their position and agree to the ICC's requirements. However, according to the PCB source, Mohsin Naqvi has asked for financial incentives in order to get the PCB to approve the hybrid model. In spite of pressure, he is also maintaining his position.

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees.

"People are saying that Naqvi has sought time to get back after talking to his government but we don't know if he went there with the backing of the government and had already sought their approval to make his stand in the ICC board's virtual meeting," sources added.