PCB's BIZARRE Way to Prevent Invaders at Gaddafi Stadium During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is LAUGHABLE | WATCH

The Pakistan Cricket Board find themselves in a tricky spot again over a flaw in the venue ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. With the stadiums still far from being ready, a clip is going viral on social space which shows a bizarre way formulated by the PCB to prevent invaders from entering the pitch. The PCB shared a clip on their social media handle claiming that the Gaddafi Stadium is “ready to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025." While making that claim, fans found a 10-feet trench that has replaced the steel cage. This is a new innovative way to stop invaders entering the ground. The boundary wall on either side of the moat has been fenced. Here is the clip:

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured fans once again that the stadiums are ready for the Champions Trophy.

‘They were people from across the border’

“They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy," he said.

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim