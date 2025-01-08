PCB Tries To Fool The ICC Once Again Despite Sharing Videos Of Under-Prepared Stadium, Move ODIs vs SA, NZ to New Venue

The Champions Trophy is all set to happen in February, with teams gearing up for the white-ball competition in full gear. Eight cricketing powerhouse nations would face off for the silverware. Pakistan is the defending champion and will host the tournament. They've worked tirelessly to get ready for the tournament. However, the PCB is embroiled in controversy because their venues appear to be unprepared for the prestigious ICC tournament. It appears that they have entered damage control mode, as the cricket board has made some significant changes ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB Goes For Damage Control Ahead OF ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that they were relocating the ODI tri-series, featuring South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore. The triangular series is a prelude to the ICC showpiece, which begins on February 19 in Karachi. While the move sparks speculation about PCB's readiness for the marquee ICC tournament, they continue to dismiss talk about a delay in renovation work at those venues ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

"Given the advanced stage of preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues. The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan.

"This decision reflects the PCB’s confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike. Further details regarding the series will be shared in due course," the PCB said in a statement.

PCB Maintains Its False Narratives As Videos Of Under-Prepared Stadiums Go Viral

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been doing some critical renovation work at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The development work was carried out for the Champions Trophy. The Board continues to ensure that the venues will be completed before or around the deadlines.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced that preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were in full swing, with the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi nearing completion to host tournament matches. In a regular update, the PCB assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule and will be completed before or around the set deadlines," the PCB's statement added.