'Pehle Hi Sign Ho Gaya Tha': Shoaib Akhtar Exposes PCB On Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025

The ongoing tension between Pakistan and India regarding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has escalated, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) caught in the crossfire. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly rejected sending its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions between the two nations. On the other hand, the PCB has expressed strong reservations about adopting a hybrid model proposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which would involve some matches being played in Pakistan and others in a neutral location.

Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB

Amidst these developments, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, one of the most outspoken voices in world cricket, has weighed in on the matter. Akhtar, who has often been vocal about the state of cricket in his home country, made it clear that he is not in favor of a complete boycott of matches against India.

“The statements are good for face-saving. You are getting money for hosting matches, and there are chances of revenue generation. That’s fine, and we all get it. Pakistan’s stance is also right,” he said, noting that the hybrid model, despite the protests, was likely agreed upon long before the current debate began.

“Once you are able to host the Champions Trophy and they (India) are not coming. They will have to share the revenue at a higher price. When it comes to playing in India in times to come, we should go and beat them. We should extend the hand of friendship,” Akhtar said, suggesting that Pakistan should not shy away from playing in India when the opportunity arises, as it could help bridge the gap and promote sportsmanship.

“Mohsin is a great guy and we have seen his intentions. The stadiums are getting ready. I was not sure now we would do it. It seems the work would be completed on time,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

“I believe the hybrid model was signed way before. These common statements happen,” he concluded, suggesting that the back-and-forth public statements are part of the political theater that often surrounds international cricket.