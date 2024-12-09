PSL Franchise Owners Strategize New Plan To Compete With IPL, Make Desperate Move To Market League

With the IPL auction done and dusted, the PSL franchise owners are now luring unsold IPL players for the league. Big names like Prithvi Shaw and Kane Williamson went unsold among others and now agents of these players who did not get a deal in the IPL are being approached. For the unversed, the players who did not get sold in the IPL auction still stand a chance of playing the cash-rich league in case a player gets injured. According to a PTI report, the PSL franchise owners have approached the PCB to talk to the agents of the unsold players in IPL 2025 auction and the respective boards and confirm their availability.

PSL AUCTION IN LONDON?

Taking a cue from the BCCI, a PTI report claims that the Pakistan board are likely to hold the PSL 2024 draft abroad. While the IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai, this year's bidding war took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, there is much confusion over the future of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Reports claim that the PCB has not agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. The schedule for the marquee event is expected to be released by the ICC soon. With the IPL set to take place in March, there could be a case of a clash of schedules between the two leagues.

PANT SHATTERS RECORDS