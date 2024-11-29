Search icon
  • Pujara Advocates for MAJOR KL Rahul Adjustment If Rohit Sharma Opens In India vs Australia 2nd Test

Published 09:17 IST, November 29th 2024

Pujara Advocates for MAJOR KL Rahul Adjustment If Rohit Sharma Opens In India vs Australia 2nd Test

Cheteshwar Pujara suggests that KL Rahul should bat at No. 3 if Rohit Sharma opens for India in the crucial second Test against Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cheteshwar Pujara | Image: X

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this historic test.

Cheteshwar Pujara wants KL Rahul to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma returns ahead of 2nd Test vs Australia

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara advised KL Rahul to bat at No. 3 if Rohit Sharma open in the second Test against Australia, scheduled for Adelaide beginning December 6. After India's commanding 295-run triumph in Perth, Pujara underlined the significance of a steady and balanced batting line.  

Rahul has shown clear adaptation; he scored 26 and 77 on the first Test. Pujara's recommendation fits a plan to keep consistency and guarantee the proper middle-order mix.  

Emphasising the success of the present team in the ongoing series, the veteran batter also argued for keeping the same bowling attack used in the first Test. Speaking to the ESPN Cricinfo, Pujara said:

"I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five. If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that,"

"Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball. But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game."

India will be preparing for the second Test in Adelaide by means of a two-day practice match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. Riding strong on adrenaline from their last triumph, the game presents a vital chance for the squad to adjust their readiness before the demanding pink-ball game. India's approach for the forthcoming Test may be much shaped by Pujara's observations on the batting order and team strategy.

Updated 09:17 IST, November 29th 2024

