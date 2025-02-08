'It's A Catch-22 Situation': R Ashwin Gets Candid On Skipper Rohit Sharma Losing Temper On Facing Out-Of-Form Queries

Rohit Sharma has been dealing with a tough situation lately, as the Indian skipper has been out of form for quite a while. Be it in Tests and ODIs, the opening batter for Team India could not meet expectations and left the fans' hopes hanging because of early dismissals. Questions arose over his form, and it looked like he lost his cool after encountering a similar question during a press conference. R Ashwin presented his response to the Rohit situation, saying it is certainly difficult for the cricketer as he wants to focus on the task at hand.

R Ashwin Addresses Rohit Sharma's Struggles with Out-of-Form Queries

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has backed up skipper Rohit Sharma as his lean patch with the bat continues. The spin maestro said that Rohit is interested in focusing on what needs the utmost importance, and all the criticism would stop once he begins performing well.

"This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's POV, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format, and I'd like to continue. I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the one-day tournaments that I've played. But people will ask questions. The ones who are watching will obviously ask.

Rohit Sharma listens to a question during a press conference before a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match between India and England in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

'It's a catch-22 situation. You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs. But as a cricketer, I understand what Rohit is going through. It's not easy. I pray that he does well and scores a century in this series," R Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

What Incited Rohit Sharma's Anger At The Press Conference?

Rohit Sharma appeared to lose his cool during Wednesday's pre-match press conference as he encountered questions regarding his form and was also quizzed about the reports over his future after the Champions Trophy.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here where there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming in? The reports are going on for a number of years. But I am not here to clarify those reports. My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards," Rohit Sharma said in response to the reporters.