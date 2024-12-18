'I'd Be Failing In My Duties If...': R. Ashwin reflects On India Career And His retirement Decision

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia.

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

What did R Ashwin say about his retirement?

R Ashwin was emotional after he announced his retirement from cricket. The Chennai born hero of India thanked the BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others who helped him throughout his career. After India vs Australia 3rd Test match ended in a draw, R Ashwin revealed:

There's a bit left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket, but this would be the last day (at the international level). I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates. We've lost some of them over the last few years, we've been the last bunch of OGs I can say that are left out in the dressing room.

I can mark this as my last day in the dressing room. I have several people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and my teammates. I want to name a few of them, all the coaches who've been part of the journey, most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken a number of catches around the bat and have given men a number of wickets that I've managed over a number of years.

Also want to thank the Australian team who've been fierce competitors over a number of years, I've enjoyed my team playing against them. It's already getting long, I wouldn't be taking any questions, truly emotional moments and I'm not in a position to answer any questions in the right manner.

Once again, thanks for being the journalists you've been, for writing good things, and some nasty things at times. It's a relationship I think we'll maintain forever and I hope you give the other cricketers the same amount of love that you showered upon me. I've stopped as a cricketer, but I'll go on and be involved with the game, it's a game which has given me a lot.”



Rain plays spoilsport again as third Test ends in a draw

India escaped with a crucial draw in the weather-hit third Test against Australia after intermittent rain wiped out majority of play on day five, leaving the five-match series tantalisingly locked at 1-1.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India batted for 24 balls and were all out for 260 in their first innings.

With limited time left in the day to force a result after majority of the morning session was rained out, the Australian batters came out all guns blazing and stuttered to 89 for seven in 18 overs before making a brave declaration, giving India at least 54 overs to chase down 275.

Bad light and rain forced an early tea break soon after with India at 8 for no loss in 2.1 overs. The rain got heavier as the time passed and no play was possible thereafter.

The absorbing series is nicely poised going into the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India would have fancied chasing 275 on day five but weather helped them immensely in the game controlled by Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) was brilliant as usual in the second innings with Mohammed Siraj (2/36) and Akash Deep (2/28) offering good support.

Australia's approach in the second essay was brave and questionable at the same time.

Nathan McSweeney (4) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) went after balls outside the off-stump and perished while Usman Khawaja (8) and Mitchell Marsh (2) fell to good deliveries.

Wickets falling in a heap did not impact Australia's approach as they kept going for the big hits. Skipper Cummins chipped in with two sixes and as many fours before the declaration.

In the morning session, lightening and subsequent rain allowed only 24 balls to be bowled.

The warning of severe weather was flashed on the digital scoreboard at the Gabba shortly after India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings, handing Australia a lead of 185 runs.

Akash Deep (31) was the last man out, stumped off a Travis Head delivery, bringing an end to a 47-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out).

The duo had done well to avoid the follow-on on day four.

Players were asked to remain in the dressing room and fans were requested to take shelter away from the fence after the visitors were all out.

The forecast was largely clear for Brisbane from Thursday onwards but the entire game has been adversely impacted by bad weather with rain forcing multiple stoppages for four out of five days.

Only day two of the game was not impacted by weather as Australia coasted to 405 for seven on the back of memorable hundreds from Head and Steve Smith.

Going into the fourth Test beginning December 26, India have major concerns in both batting and bowling department which they must address.

Barring K L Rahul, who has been India's standout batter on the tour, the star-studded line up has not found a way to negotiate the threats posed by the Australian pace attack.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been woefully short of runs and after the hundred in Perth, superstar Virat Kohli has struggled with ball outside the off-stump.

Majority of the batters have been guilty of playing away from their bodies in challenging conditions. They will need to curb their white-ball instincts to make an impact at MCG.

On the bowling front too, it has been effectively a one man show with Jasprit Bumrah doing the heavy lifting in all the games.

Mohammed Siraj bowled in the Brisbane Test with a niggle, leaving a question mark over his fitness ahead of the Melbourne game.

Akash Deep, who played ahead of Harshit Rana, bowled well in the game but did not have a lot of luck, especially against Smith. He is expected to retain his place the eleven.

India have picked three different spinners in the first three Test. It remains to be seen what strategy they adopt for the Boxing Day Test.