Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal 2024-25: Schedule, Live Streaming And All You need To Know

Four spots in the semifinal will be at stake as the quarterfinal leg of the Ranji Trophy begins on Saturday. After a gruelling group stage, Haryana, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will compete for a place in the last four.

Mumbai will be led by Ajinkya Rahane and face Haryana at the Eden Gardens while Jammu & Kashmir will be pitted against Kerala, J&K topped Group A and it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their momentum, Mumbai defeated Meghalaya with a bonus point to secure a place in the semis and onus will be on the defending champions to set the ball rolling from the start.

Saurashtra and Gujarat will renew their rivalry In Rajkot. Saurashtra finished top in Elite Group D while Rajkot ended as the second-best team in Elite Group B.

Vidharbha and Tamil Nadu will face off at the Vidharbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha looked solid in the group stage but it will be a tough task to cut out against Tamil Nadu. Focus will be on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube who were a part of the recently concluded T20I series against England.

As per the format, the winner of quarterfinal 1 will play with the winner of quarterfinal 4 while the second semifinal will be played between the winners of quarterfinals 2 and 3.

Ranji Trophy quarterfinal live streaming

All the matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The matches will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal Schedule