Published 13:36 IST, January 1st 2025
Rashid Khan to Replace Shubman Gill as GT Captain in IPL 2025? New Year Tweet Stirs SPECULATIONS
While most may think Shubman Gill is obviously going to lead the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the IPL, the franchise may have a surprise in store.
While most may think Shubman Gill is obviously going to lead the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the IPL , the franchise may have a surprise in store. A New Year tweet from the official handle of the Gujarat Titans has sparked all the speculation. The tweet has Rashid Khan in it and in the picture, it is written ‘The 2025 GT Story'. Also, the tweet is captioned, "A Clean Slate. A New Story.' While nothing can be confirmed as of now, this tweet is enough to believe that there could be an announcement around the corner. For the unversed, Rashid was Titans' highest retention ahead of IPL 2025 auction as the team paid Rs 18 cr to ensure that he stays with the team. On the other hand, Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 Cr.
THE VIRAL POST
Meanwhile, the Titans did not have a memorable 2024 season. In fact, the Titans led by Gill finished eighth with five wins from 14 games. In their inaugural year at the IPL, the Titans won the title under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. In the following year, the Titans were runner-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings.
GT 2025 FULL SQUAD
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore). Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).
