Ravindra Jadeja Tops Anderson's All-Time Record, Reaches 600 International Wickets During ODI Series Opener vs ENG

Team India veteran Ravindra Jadeja continues to put his efficient skills on display. The all-rounder was supremely reliable for Team India during the series opener ODI match against England, which the hosts won by four wickets. The veteran all-rounder has displayed clinical skills, be it with the bat and the ball. Jadeja also scripted history while in action for Team India at Nagpur as he secured two big records at the VCA Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Records, Pips Anderson & Also Secures 600 Int'l Wickets

In the opening ODI of the three-match series against England in Nagpur, Team India's spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved the coveted 600-wicket mark in international cricket. Only four Indian spinners and five Indian bowlers have taken 600 wickets in all three formats, including Jadeja. He is the fifth Indian bowler and fourth Indian spinner to reach 600 international wickets, with Anil Kumble (953), R Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Kapil Dev (687) also being a part of the coveted list of cricketers.

Ravindra Jadeja also attained another huge record as he is now the highest wicket-taker in the India vs England ODIs. The spin-bowling all-rounder scalped three wickets while conceding 26 runs to surpass retired English pacer James Anderson's count. Jadeja tops the charts with 42 wickets, while Anderson stands at the number two spot with 40 scalps. Andrew Flintoff (37), Harbhajan Singh (36) and R Ashwin/Javagal Srinath (35) are the ones on the list, respectively.

Hardik Pandya shares a laugh with Ravindra Jadeja after their win in the first one day international cricket match against England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Team India's Clinical Display Help Clinch A Lead Against England

Team India lost its openers in spectacular fashion, but Shubman Gill's flawless batting and Shreyas Iyer's powerful comeback put the team back on track. The crucial partnership between Gill and Iyer enabled the Indian team to cross the finish line quickly. Prior to being bowled out by Adil Rashid, Axar Patel also arrived early and made an impression. At the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Team India won by a commanding four wickets thanks in part to a couple of spectacular shots from Hardik Pandya.

England initially took off as they attempted to go big and untangled a number of strokes. The visiting team scored a lot of runs in the first few overs, which gave Team India a difficult start.

Even though his 26-run over put England ahead, Harshit Rana's two wickets in the fourth over in his ODI debut turned the tide of the innings in India's favour. Jadeja also had a great spell with 3/26 as Team India's disciplined bowling and superb fielding enabled them to pull off an amazing comeback.