Record Alert! Rashid Khan Surpasses Five-Time IPL Champion, Tops Elite List Of Wicket-takers In T20 Cricket

Rashid Khan has been the flagbearer of T20 cricket for a long time. The Afghanistan spinner has been taking wickets for fun in the shortest format.

Rashid has been a part of several T20 franchises over the years, including IPL , BBL and CPL. The Gujarat Titans star has now become the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, pipping former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Rashid etched his name on the history books forever when he dismissed Dunith Wellalage of Paarl Royals in the SA20. With his two-wicket haul, Rashid now stands at 633 wickets, two more than Bravo's overall tally in the shortest format.

The Afghanistan wrist spinner admitted he never thought of if he could pull out this achievement 10 years ago. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he told the broadcasters, "It's a great achievement.

"I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing."

Rashid Khan Will Be The Focus In ICC Champions Trophy

Rashid was involved in his first T20 match back in 2025 and, since then, has added 461 appearances to his tally. He also has an IPL and PSL title to his name while he has also been a regular feature for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. The Afghan star will also seek to improve his ODI figures when Afghanistan start their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa on February 21.



Afghanistan named a pretty competitive squad and if Rashid is on song they can definitely inflict some major damage on their opponent as things stand.

List Of Highest Wicket-takers In T20 Cricket