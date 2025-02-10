'JEALOUS' Pakistan Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle During 2nd ODI Between India-England

'Is the BCCI the richest board?' asked one Pakistani fan in a mocking tone after the floodlights debacle at Cuttack during the 2nd ODI vs England. In what can be labelled as an embarrassing moment, the floodlights at the Cuttack stadium went off for a while. The moment that took place on Sunday has invited a lot of flak for the Board of Control of Cricket in India. The incident happened during the second innings when India were batting. It was the seventh over when it happened and that was a point when India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has got the side off to a good start. All the lights did not go off at once. First, one of the floodlights suddenly went off, leaving the players from both teams frustrated. The on-field umpires eventually asked them to leave the ground as the visibility was low and no one wanted to risk injuries.

Following the incident, Pakistani fans seem to have found some fun at their neighbours expense. So, some fans took to social media and mocked the episode. Here are some of the tweets from jealous Pakistani fans.

JEALOUS PAK FANS REACT

QUESTION STILL REMAINS, IS PAKISTAN SAFE FOR CRICKET?

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, something similar happened when international cricket returned in Lahore's Gaddafi. During the opening game of tri-nation series, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was hit on the face while attempting to take a catch. He could not spot the ball in the floodlights there. The NZ allrounder left the ground immediately. PCB has been facing the heat for it and that is exactly why these Pakistani fans are now trying to play dirty tricks and get back at their Indian counterparts.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Produces A Masterclass As India Defeat England In 2nd ODI