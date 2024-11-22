Rishabh Pant Hit In The Groin Area, Virat Kohli And Harshit Rana Can't Stop Laughing - WATCH

During the ongoing first Test match between India and Australia in Perth, a light-hearted incident occurred that left everyone watching in laughter. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was hit in the groin area while he was in the middle, trying to rebuild India's innings after another batting collapse.

India had won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, their batters failed to forge partnerships and went back to the pavilion one after another, disappointing many Indian fans.

But Rishabh Pant's antics brought some cheer to the Indian fans. He played in his signature style, pulling off shots that many find amusing. Amidst his effort to put some runs on the board for India, Pant got hit in the groin area.

Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana in splits as Rishabh Pant hit in the groin area

The incident left Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana in splits as commentators Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram kept joking about it for the next couple of minutes. The incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media platforms.

Check out the video to see how Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana, both from Delhi, couldn't contain their laughter as their fellow Delhi player, Rishabh Pant, writhed in pain after taking a hit to the groin area. The two Delhi boys found the moment absolutely hilarious, and their uncontrollable laughter adds to the humor of the situation.