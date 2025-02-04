Rishabh Pant Or KL Rahul? Team India’s Training Session Sparks Stumper Showdown In ODI Series Against England

As Team India gears up to feature in One-Day Internationals against England, an intriguing challenge would come upon head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue squad for England ODIs features two wicketkeeper-batters — Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul — and both have engaged in a battle for the spot of the stumper. While KL emerges as a dependable option, Pant's risk-taking approach often works out in the favour of Team India. The suspense over the keeper-batter position remains as both of them were seen practicing during the team's training.

Wicketkeeper-Batter Position In Contention As KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Train Hard In Nagpur

Intriguing hints about which of the two would make the starting eleven were revealed during Tuesday's first training session. Both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul invested a lot of time honing their skills, but Rahul had the longer session where he practiced wicket-keeping and batting. Pant, on the other hand, concentrated entirely on his batting, showing contempt for the spinners as he hit cheeky ramps, one-handed sixes, and his signature falling slog and reverse sweeps. The veteran keeper-batter appeared more composed, choosing to poke holes rather than show off his strength. More significantly, he maintained wickets, enhancing his reputation as a first-choice wicketkeeper for India.

KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI Photo

The wicketkeeper-batter will probably start at No. 5 after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya at No. 6. Notably, the left-handed Pant is a useful option for variety because the majority of Team India's top order is right-handed. Rahul frequently has trouble with strike rotation in the middle overs, but Pant is an X-factor due to his unpredictable nature, raw power, and ability to clear the ropes.

Mohammad Shami Delivers In Full Length, Shows Positivity In Bowling Display

As the wicketkeeper-batter battle went on, a piece of positive news emerged for India as pacer Mohammad Shami was seen bowling at full length. For nearly one and a half hour, Shami bowled in full tilt, with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli facing his deliveries.

Pacer Shami looked impressive, demonstrating why he is anticipated to spearhead India's pace attack in the forthcoming One-Day Internationals. India might profit from the pacer bowling in full length given the state of affairs surrounding Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, the other pacers, had a comparatively lighter workload.