'Named And Shamed': Robin Uthappa Slams 'Mr Fix It' As Virat Kohli's Name Comes Forward After Captaincy Stint On Day 2

A massive controversy has erupted amidst the Indian cricketing circles as according to reports, a senior Indian cricket team player wants to take over the captaincy of the team after Indian went down 2-1 against Australia ahead of the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy test match. This player has been termed as Mr. Fix It. As the fifth test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy has commenced, it is widely being believed that India's star batter Virat Kohli is Mr. Fix It.

To add fuel to the flames, the former Indian captain was once again handed captaincy for a short while as India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah had to leave the pitch due to back spasms. As the reports of a divided dressing room grow larger, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has slammed ‘Mr. Fix It’.

Robin Uthappa Slams ‘Mr. Fix It’, Calls Him Pathetic

Robin Uthappa shared a video in which he slammed ‘Mr. Fix It’. He called whichever player it is pathetic and one who is progressing their own personal agenda.

“Whoever Mr. Fix-It is, I think is an absolute disappointment of a human being at this point in time. I think whoever that is, he should be really ashamed of himself. At a time when you need to keep the team together to progress a personal agenda, is completely, in my opinion, pathetic. You don’t put yourself ahead of your team, irrespective of how bad things are,” said the former Indian cricketer in a now viral video.

Uthappa Calls For ‘Mr. Fix It’ To Be Named And Shamed

Uthappa further in his video asked for the player behind the nickname to be brought forward so that he can be ‘named and shamed’ for his actions and pushing his own personal agendas in a time of crisis.

“At that point in time, you actually double down on your team. You double down and say, ‘I’ll do whatever is required at that point in time.’ Whoever this person is, whether it’s a senior, not a senior, it does not matter, has to be named and shamed. This has to stop. This level of childishness and personal agenda being driven forward at a time when the team needs more unity, has to stop,” Robin Uthappa further added as he slammed ‘Mr. Fix It’.

