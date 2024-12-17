Rohan Jaitley Re-elected as DDCA President, Defeats Kirti Azad in Landmark Polls

Once further affirming his leadership in Delhi cricket, Rohan Jaitley has been chosen as the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA.). Defying former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup champion Kirti Azad with a notable margin of 1,577 votes to 777, the 35-year-old son of the late Arun Jaitley With almost 2,400 ballots cast, the election showed an amazing turnout that emphasises its significance. Re-election by Jaitley signals the continuance of his administrative career after his past successes in 2020 and 2021. Alongside him, a fresh team of office-bearers and directors has been chosen, therefore determining DDCA's future leadership.

Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president

Rohan Jaitley has been appointed as the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president for another term, beating former India player Kirti Azad in the polls.

The 35-year-old Jaitley, son of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley, secured 1,577 votes compared to Azad's 777 in the race to the top position.

As many as 2,413 votes were cast, and 1,207 votes were required to win.

In 2020, Rohan was elected unopposed as DDCA president and a year later, he defeated advocate Vikas Singh.

Shikha Kumar (1,246 votes), daughter of former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498) to claim the vice-president's post.

Ashok Sharma (893) became the secretary, while Harish Singla (1328) was elected for the treasurer's post and Amit Grover (1189) won the joint secretary position.

Among others, Anand Verma (985), Manjit Singh (1050), Navdeep M (1034), Shyam Sharma (1165), Tushar Saigal (926), Vikas Katyal (1054), Vikram Kohli (939) claimed the directors' post.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Azad, who is currently a sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, had alleged corruption in the DDCA.

Late Arun Jaitley had served as DDCA president for 14 years.