Published 17:27 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rohit Sharma Fulfils A Devoted Fan's Earnest Request Who Waited For '10 Years' In Canberra | WATCH

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma fulfils a fans' request who has been waiting for ten years for the autograph of the star Indian cricketer in Canberra.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma | Image: X/@BCCI

Team India has been making strong progress as they build on a thunderous comeback in Test cricket. After an unsuccessful effort at home against New Zealand, India received a huge boost when the Jasprit Bumrah -led side defeated the Aussies in the Border Gavaskar Trophy's opening test match. After breaching the Perth Fortress, Rohit Sharma will lead his team as they travel to North Adelaide for the second red ball match. As Team India arrived in North Adelaide, a swarm of Team India fans lined up to have their memorabilia signed. Rohit Sharma fulfilled a fan's request, who had been waiting for a decade.

Rohit Sharma Gleefully Smiles After Fulfilling A Fans' Decade Old Request | WATCH

After Team India Defeated the Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, the cricketer received warm cheers from the fans who were eagerly waiting for him. Rohit Sharma attended the fans' request and signed memorabilia for them. The India skipper also fulfilled a fan' request who had been waiting for a decade.

In a video which has been shared by the BCCI on 'X' [Formerly known as Twitter], one fan could be seen calling Rohit Sharma, who has been waiting to get the autograph of the skipper for ten years. As Rohit Emerged towards him, he shouted, "Rohit Bhai, Please. I have been waiting for ten years."

After hearing that, Rohit Sharma had a wide smile on his face as he continued signing autographs for the fans. The crowd erupted in a loud cheer, and "Mumbai cha Raja, Rohit Sharma" chants also echoed through the venue.

Also Read: 'I Was In Touch With The Table': Hardik Pandya's Take On MI's Performance At IPL 2025 Auction

Team India All Set For Day-Night Encounter In North Adelaide

The second test match is expected to be one of Team India's most difficult challenges while in Australia, as the visiting side does not have pleasant recollections of Adelaide. In preparation for the day-night test match, Team India faced the Prime Minister's XI in a warm-up match at Canberra's Manuka Oval. Incessant rains had wiped out action on day 1, leading to a 50-over play on day two of the match-up. The Men in Blue produced a commanding performance and won by five wickets.

Also Read: 'Put Some Extra Effort': Harbhajan Shares Crucial Tip-offs To India For Their Next Test In Adelaide

Updated 17:47 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

