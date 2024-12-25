Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir In Dire Need To Address Big Selection Challenge For IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The Boxing Day Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to be a blockbuster affair. The Rohit Sharma -led Indian team is in a dire need to win the Boxing Day Test match, but Pat Cummins' Australia also want to make sure that they take one step closer towards the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is tied at 1-1 after thee dramatic and high-octane Test matches, all thanks to the downpour in Brisbane.

India have some big problems to address ahead of the Boxing Day Test match. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might be in the midst of a media scrutiny, but let's not forget that Shubman Gill's form also is a massive concern for India. Gill, who is predominantly an opener has been made to bat at number three to make way for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but this decision is not suiting India as far as their fortunes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is concerned. India are in a dire need to build a strong XI which not only delivers in Melbourne, but also helps the team retain the BGT

India's Predicted Playing XI For MCG Test

Justin Langer once said that his ideal Test team will always have six batters, one wicketkeeper and four bowlers who can take twenty odd wickets in a Test match. India are currently not confident with their batting. It is safe to say that the batting unit has hardly ed barring the Perth Test match. India need to have a bowler who can support Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Bumrah has been operating on his own currently and hasn't found any support from the other end.

Last time India played in the MCG, back in 2020, they had played six batsmen, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. India might be tempted to include Washington Sundar in the squad, considering the fact that he can also bat, but this will not work in Nitish Reddy's favour. The MCG pitch this time around will favour pace bowlers and India might add another pacer in the form of Harshit Rana who can ensure that Bumrah gets enough rest between spells.

India's Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

WTC Final On The Line For Team India