Rohit Sharma Intensifies Training As Team India Gears Up For The Pink Ball Test Against Australia

India and Australia are all ready for pink ball action at the Adelaide Oval, with Rohit Sharma returning to lead the side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After India's dominant win at Perth, Australia will aim to bounce back while the Men in Blue aim to continue their dominance. To achieve the desired results, the Indian side undergo intense training, with Rohit putting in some extra time.

Rohit Sharma Put The Extra Hour As India Prepares For Day-Night Test In Adelaide

Team India underwent some intense net sessions at the Adelaide Oval as they geared up for the ultimate challenge with the pink ball in the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series. The Indian batters got some game time while facing the pink kookaburra ball, with four nets being set up for the superstars to get some net practice done. Predicted openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal alternated batting in one of these nets, while Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill batted in the other. Rohit Sharma was paired with the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the third net, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar used the final net.

Rohit Sharma faced off against numerous side-arm throwdowns from Nuwan Seneviratne while also dealing with the standard fare from right-arm specialists Raghavendra and Dayanand Garani. The Indian skipper deliberately tried to leave deliveries on length, but he would pull with ease whenever anything short had been put in. The Indian skipper even came at least one hour earlier along with Pant and other support staff, as Rohit put up some extra effort in the nets to cover up the missed amount of practice time.

India's Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during Day 3 of the third test match against New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: ANI Photo

Indian Bowling Unit Impress With The Pink Ball During Adelaide Training

At Adelaide, the bowling unit of Team India was also observed in action, and nearly every player appeared productive during practice. During the session, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, the Bengal fast bowling duo, looked impressive. Akash did pose pointed questions to Gill, who appeared at ease, while Mukesh made his deliveries move in the air, posing a challenge of some kind to Virat Kohli.

Harshit Rana's Team India's young pace bowling debutant in the Perth Test against Australia, was also in action as his brisk bowling was something which may have stood out among the coaching staff, which includes bowling coach Morne Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir.