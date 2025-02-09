Rohit Sharma Produces A Masterclass As India Defeat England In 2nd ODI To Win Series Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

India have defeated England by 4 wickets in the second ODI. With this win India have also won the three match ODI series against England after taking a 2-0 lead with the third ODI yet to be played. The star of the match was captain Rohit Sharma who bounced back into form with a massive 119 off 90 balls. Shubman Gill played a supporting role as he scored 60 off 52 balls. It was another dissapointing night for Virat Kohli as Adil Rashid picked up his wicket on just 5 runs.

Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Defeat England By 4 Wickets

Fuelled by a sparkling hundred by skipper Rohit Sharma, India defeated England by six wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Rohit (119, 90b, 12x4, 7x6), who struck his 32nd hundred in ODIs, helped India mow down the target of 305. The hosts made 308 for six in 44.3 overs. This is India's seventh successive bilateral ODI series win against England.

During the knock, Rohit also reached 49 international centuries to move past Rahul Dravid’s count of 48.

Rohit was also involved in a deflating 136-run stand with his opening partner Shubman Gill (60, 52, 9x4, 1x6), the sixth such occasion of them engaging a 100-plus alliance.

Earlier, veteran batter Joe Root (69, 72b, 6x4) and opener Ben Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) scored fifties to lead England made 304 all out.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler Brief Scores: England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35) lost to India: 308/6 in 44.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Shubman Gill 60, Shreyas Iyer 44; Jamie Overton 2/27) by 4 wickets.