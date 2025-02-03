Rohit Sharma REACTS on Upcoming India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Says 'It's Just a Game'

India captain Rohit Sharma downplayed the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game against Pakistan in Dubai. Speaking at the BCCI Awards, Rohit reckoned it is ‘just another game' when asked to speak about the upcoming game on February 23. He also said that on the day, the team just wants to show up well.

‘It’s just a game for us’

“I think in the past two or three years, I’ve spoken a lot about that (India vs Pakistan) game. It’s just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. We just want to show up there and show up well,” Rohit said at the BCCI’s Naman Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday.

At ICC events, India have the edge over the arch-rivals and hence would start favourites when the two sides meet. India beat Pakistan in an ODI when the two teams last met at the 2023 ODI World Cup .

CT 25 FUSS

Meanwhile, the fate of the Champions Trophy currently hangs in the balance with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failing to complete the construction of the stadiums on time. The Champions Trophy starts on February 19, 2025, but the stadiums are still not ready to host matches.