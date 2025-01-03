Rohit Sharma's ODI Future Uncertain, Hardik Pandya May Lead India in CT 25 - REPORT

With speculations around Rohit Sharma 's Test future doing the rounds, there are whispers that Hardik Pandya could be leading the Indian side at the upcoming CT. A source was quoted by MyKhel saying that this move is very much on the cards. The source also says that Hardik looks to be the best option currently if Rohit is missing. Let us clarify, these are all speculations and there is no truth about it now. These speculations started after Rohit opted out of the ongoing fifth and final Test in Sydney. He opted out of the game as he was not in good form with the bat.

‘Hardik has the knack for leading’

"Hardik has the knack for leading in high-pressure situations, and his experience as an all-rounder and leader makes him an ideal choice for an ICC tournament like the Champions Trophy ," a source told MyKhel.

The source also claimed that Gill needs grooming and pointed that Suryakumar Yadav's ODI performances have not been upto the mark and hence Hardik is the best option now.

‘Hardik remains the most balanced option’

"Gill needs more grooming to mature into a leader, and SKY's ODI performances haven't been convincing enough. Hardik remains the most balanced option to lead India in ODIs if Rohit is unavailable," the source added.

With a little over a month left for the marquee event, it will be interesting to see what Rohit's ODI future holds in store. What is certain is that the Indian team would need strong leadership to challenge the other teams at the mega event. And hence in Hardik, the team may find the ideal captain.