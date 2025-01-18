Published 15:28 IST, January 18th 2025
Rohit Sharma Set For A Return To Domestic Circuit, Confirms Participation In Ranji Trophy For Mumbai
Team India Test & ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has announced that he will be a part of the Ranji Trophy tournament for Mumbai. He last played for MCA in 2015.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma waits for play to start on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo
Team India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma will be participating in the Ranji Trophy tournament for Mumbai. The announcement was made during the BCCI's press conference, which was headlined buy the Indian skipper and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Mumbai will be in action from January 23, 2025, and he will be a part of the squad led by Ajinkya Rahane.
The MCA is yet to formally announce the squad, but Rohit Sharma is expected to be a part of the action in the domestic circuit. The last time he competed in a Ranji Trophy match was back in November 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.
More to follow…
Updated 15:28 IST, January 18th 2025