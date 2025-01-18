'We Have Guys Who Can Bowl': Rohit Sharma Sets the Record Straight With Blunt Remark On Md. Siraj's Champions Trophy Snub

The BCCI has unveiled the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with superstars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all set to feature despite their recent performance. A few names have also been named as they receive their ODI call-ups. However, one of the biggest stars who misses out on the team is Mohammed Siraj. The bowler's absence raised a lot of questions among the masses as they called out the move made by the cricket board.

Rohit Sharma's Bold Remark On Mohammed Siraj's Snub From Team India's Champions Trophy Squad

The India squad for the Champions Trophy does not feature Mohammed Siraj. The pace bowler was elected over Arshdeep Singh, which went on to become a huge debate among the fans. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma offered his take on the decision as he explained the squad needed a bowler with specific skills, and Arshdeep fit well in their strategy. He added that Siraj's lack of effectiveness with the new ball paved the way for Singh to get a chance to feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"We are not sure about Bumrah, whether he is going to play or not. So, we thought we wanted someone who can bowl with the new ball and at the backend. So we picked Arshdeep to bowl at the backend. Shami, we all saw what he can do with the new ball.

India's Mohammed Siraj with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow | Image: AP Photo

"Siraj, his effectiveness comes down when he is not bowling with the new ball. It's an unfortunate thing that he has to miss out. But, we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role. I personally feel we have guys who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the middle, and bowl at the backend. With these three bowlers, we think we can do that," Rohit Sharma said while speaking to the reporters in the press conference.

Solid Bowling Squad Positions Team India Favorably for Champions Trophy 2025