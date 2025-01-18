Published 18:05 IST, January 18th 2025
'We Have Guys Who Can Bowl': Rohit Sharma Sets the Record Straight With Blunt Remark On Md. Siraj's Champions Trophy Snub
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has offered an explanation on the selectors not opting Mohammed Siraj in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
The BCCI has unveiled the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with superstars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all set to feature despite their recent performance. A few names have also been named as they receive their ODI call-ups. However, one of the biggest stars who misses out on the team is Mohammed Siraj. The bowler's absence raised a lot of questions among the masses as they called out the move made by the cricket board.
Rohit Sharma's Bold Remark On Mohammed Siraj's Snub From Team India's Champions Trophy Squad
The India squad for the Champions Trophy does not feature Mohammed Siraj. The pace bowler was elected over Arshdeep Singh, which went on to become a huge debate among the fans. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma offered his take on the decision as he explained the squad needed a bowler with specific skills, and Arshdeep fit well in their strategy. He added that Siraj's lack of effectiveness with the new ball paved the way for Singh to get a chance to feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.
"We are not sure about Bumrah, whether he is going to play or not. So, we thought we wanted someone who can bowl with the new ball and at the backend. So we picked Arshdeep to bowl at the backend. Shami, we all saw what he can do with the new ball.
"Siraj, his effectiveness comes down when he is not bowling with the new ball. It's an unfortunate thing that he has to miss out. But, we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role. I personally feel we have guys who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the middle, and bowl at the backend. With these three bowlers, we think we can do that," Rohit Sharma said while speaking to the reporters in the press conference.
Solid Bowling Squad Positions Team India Favorably for Champions Trophy 2025
The bowling attack of Team India, which includes the typical top-order batsmen like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma, is a formidable force. After missing a significant amount of time, Mohammad Shami will be trying to make an impression when he returns. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to join the team, and Arshdeep Singh will assist him. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav will return from an injury. The Indian team is strong and would be among the leading contenders for the championship going into the competition.
