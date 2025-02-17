Search icon
Updated 09:25 IST, February 17th 2025

Rohit Sharma to Lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match vs CSK? Hardik Pandya Ineligible Due to...

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful sides in the history of the Indian Premier League, but in recent times, they have not lived upto expectations.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image: X/BCCI

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful sides in the history of the Indian Premier League, but in recent times, they have not lived upto expectations. The franchise has had it's share of problems with form and captaincy. Hardik Pandya , who was the captain of the MI side in IPL 2024, is set to miss MI's opener in the 2025 season. While Hardik not there for the big-ticket game would be a huge setback for Mumbai, what is the real reason for him not being eligible to play? 

ALSO READ: Kohli FLOUTS BCCI Rule? Ex-Captain Gets Special Food Delivery in Dubai

HARDIK INELIGIBLE 

The allrounder would be ineligible to feature in MI's season opener versus CSK. Hardik was suspended for one match after MI's last group stage match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants . He was also fined Rs 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate. For the unversed, MI could not make it to the playoff is the 2024 season. 

THE OFFICIAL IPL STATEMENT

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17.

As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match."

Hardik is currently on national duty in Dubai where he will feature in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The allrounder is a key member of the Indian set-up. He would be expected to fire at the mega event. 

ALSO READ: PCB STOOPS to New Low; No Indian Flag in Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of CT 25

TEAM INDIA ON MISSION DUBAI

The Indian cricket team would play all their CT 2025 matches at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) after the PCB agreed to the hybrid model. Team India would play their opener against Bangladesh before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket game on February 23. 

Published 09:21 IST, February 17th 2025

IPL Champions Trophy Hardik Pandya Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Pakistan

