Rohit Sharma to RETIRE After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? REPORT Claims BCCI Has Asked India Captain For Clarity Over Future

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: There has been much-speculation over India captain Rohit Sharma 's future in the game. The talks have also been happening because Rohit's bat has not done the talking over the past few months. So, will the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 be Rohit's final hurrah? The 37-year-old has already retired from T20Is after leading India to the title in 2024. And with not much Test action in the near future, will CT 25 be Rohit's last appearance in an ODI for the country. A report now claims that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked Rohit to reveal his future plans after the marquee event. One also has to understand that the side will start preparing for the ODI World Cup in 2027 and hence the Indian board is seeking clarity. Rohit would be 40 by the time the ODI WC in 2027 comes around.

KP DEFENDS ROKO

Recently, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen came out in defense of the two Indian stalwarts.

Both Kohli and Rohit have been struggling form form and after 1-3 defeat against Australia, the calls of retirement has only grown louder.

"(It’s) unfair. How can you tell somebody who's scored as many runs as these guys, they must retire? Yes, it's a discussion and it's a topic I get it, I understand it, but they deserve more respect than that," Pietersen said during a promotional event.

SPOTLIGHT ON ROKO IN CT 25