  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  Rohit Sharma to RETIRE After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? REPORT Claims BCCI Has Asked India Captain For Clarity Over Future

Published 08:41 IST, February 5th 2025

Rohit Sharma to RETIRE After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? REPORT Claims BCCI Has Asked India Captain For Clarity Over Future

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: There has been much-speculation over India captain Rohit Sharma's future in the game.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony on 16 Feburary Rohit Sharma tour for Pakistan is dicey | Image: Instagram

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: There has been much-speculation over India captain Rohit Sharma 's future in the game. The talks have also been happening because Rohit's bat has not done the talking over the past few months. So, will the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 be Rohit's final hurrah? The 37-year-old has already retired from T20Is after leading India to the title in 2024. And with not much Test action in the near future, will CT 25 be Rohit's last appearance in an ODI for the country. A report now claims that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked Rohit to reveal his future plans after the marquee event. One also has to understand that the side will start preparing for the ODI World Cup in 2027 and hence the Indian board is seeking clarity. Rohit would be 40 by the time the ODI WC in 2027 comes around.

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Hey Kohli...': Pat Cummins ROASTS Virat in CT 25 Commercial 

KP DEFENDS ROKO

Recently, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen came out in defense of the two Indian stalwarts. 

Both Kohli and Rohit have been struggling form form and after 1-3 defeat against Australia, the calls of retirement has only grown louder.

"(It’s) unfair. How can you tell somebody who's scored as many runs as these guys, they must retire? Yes, it's a discussion and it's a topic I get it, I understand it, but they deserve more respect than that," Pietersen said during a promotional event.

ALSO READ: Shami Returns; Toss-up Over Rahul, Pant - IND's Likely XI For Nagpur ODI

SPOTLIGHT ON ROKO IN CT 25

Team India would be playing all their matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the hybrid model. Rohit and Kohli know the stage and hence their experience would be invaluable for the side. India would be in good stead if Rohit and Kohli fire at the top of the order. Both Kohli and Rohit were part of the Indian side that won the 2013 Champions Trophy. 

Updated 08:47 IST, February 5th 2025

ODI World Cup Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma Pakistan
