Rohit Sharma Undergoes First Net Session In Australia As Team India Secures Historic Win At Perth

As soon as Rohit Sharma reached Perth, Australia, he left no time to get some action going as he put up the pads and went straight to the nets. The Team India skipper arrived on Sunday evening and joined the team. On Monday, he was also seen in the dressing room alongside India head coach Gautam Gambhir . To get some game time, the Indian skipper headed to the nets and faced some deliveries from the reserve bowlers.

Rohit Sharma Faces India Reserve Pacers After Reaching Australia To Join Team For BGT

Rohit Sharma is coming off a paternity break and has welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The primary India skipper arrived on Sunday evening and was with the team on Monday when they defeated Australia at the Optus Stadium by 295 runs. He was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session on Monday when he faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar. David Warner, who was on commentary duties, had stopped by to watch Rohit in action.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game beginning November 30. That practice game does not have first-class status. However, the match will have some significance because it is a 'Pink Ball' Day/Night game that will serve as preparation for the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 6. Rohit Sharma is expected to play the game in Canberra because the pink Kookaburra in Adelaide presents a unique challenge for batters, particularly during the famous twilight hour, when the ball is known to jag around more than normal.

Speaking of the match, Team India returned to their prime form as they triumphed over Australia by 295 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium. The win is significant, as no team has ever defeated the Aussies in the new Perth venue. With the thumping win, Team India leads the five-match series 1-0. After reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea, India quickly asserted their dominance to seal a win. Chasing 534, the hosts went all out shortly after the break. Jasprit Bumrah 's captaincy did wonders as the Men in Blue secured a dominant opening against the reigning World Test Champions.