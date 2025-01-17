Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Play For India A in Practice Game After IPL to Prep For England Tests - REPORT

In a bid to prepare well for the Test series against England after the IPL , there are reports that the BCCI is arranging for three four-day matches in England. Following the loss at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket, urging seniors to feature in the Ranji. Now, there is a fresh report that claims that the BCCI is arranging three four-day games in England for the cricketers to prepare well for the Test series. The games will help the Indian players get back in form before the five-match Test series against England. India A will take on the England Lions in the practice games and that should benefit the touring side. India's Test side could not make it to their third consecutive World Test Championship final after Australia beat them 3-1.