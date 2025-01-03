'Rohit Sharma Was Dropped...' - Ex-Australian Captain Makes BIG Claim After India Captain Opts Out of SCG Test

Was India captain Rohit Sharma dropped or did he rest has stirred a massive controversy. What was surprising was that his name did not even feature in the Indian squad sheet of the fifth and final Test at SCG on Friday. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah categorically at the toss said that it was Rohit's call to sit out and he respects that.

‘Our captain has shown great leadership’

“Our captain has shown great leadership. His choice to rest himself indicates the strong camaraderie and collective spirit within our ranks. We've made two changes today—Rohit has rested, while Akash Deep is nursing an injury, and Prasidh Krishna steps into the lineup,” said Bumrah after winning the toss at SCG and opting to bat first.

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor claimed that a national captain just does not opt out.

‘National team captain simply does not opt out’

“To be honest, let’s call it what it is. A national team captain simply does not opt out of a critical Test match unless there's a clear issue regarding form. If Rohit is resting, then why not just admit that he has been dropped? This is part and parcel of professional sport,” Taylor said while speaking on Triple M Cricket.

At the time of filing the copy, India are 76 for four and are reeling. Virat Kohli has been the latest casualty, he perished for 17 runs. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply. Currently, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle at the SCG. India need a herculean effort to get out of this mess they have got themselves into now.