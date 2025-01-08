SA20 2025 Live Streaming: Know Schedule, Venue, Timings, Full Squads & More Such Details

After two exciting seasons, the SA20 is all set to return for a third edition. As one of the top T20 franchise tournaments of the world, top stars like Kane Williamson, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan, among many others, will be a part of the T20 tournament. The cricket fans of the rainbow nation are all ready to witness some electrifying T20 action throughout South Africa. Check out all the required details you need to know.

SA20 2025: From Live Streaming To Venue & Schedule, Know All Details

The third season of SA20 commences on January 09, 2025, and a total of 30 match-ups will take place in the league stage across various venues in South Africa. After that, the tournament will head into the playoffs, with four matches happening across the three stadiums from February 4th to 8th. The playoff stage is similar to the IPL, with the top two teams in the standings competing for a spot in the final. The number three and four teams will face off in an eliminator round, with the winner heading into the final. Sunrisers Eastern Cape is the defending champions, and they will face stiff competition from the five teams participating in the tournament.

SA20 2025: All The Venues

St George's Park, Gqeberha

Kingsmead, Durban

Boland Park, Paarl

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Newlands, Cape Town

SA20 2025: Full Schedule For Season 3

SA20 2025: Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Live Telecast: Season three of SA20 will be telecasted live in India on TV channels like Star Sports 2 and Sports18 - 2.

Live Streaming: Season three of SA20 will be live-streamed in India via Disney+ Hotstar.

SA20 2025: Timings

The start times for SA2025 matches will vary. The game will start at either 7:00 PM or 9:00 PM IST on days when there is just one match. The tournament will have doubleheaders on some days. If so, the first match will start at 4:30 PM, and the second match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

SA20 2025: All The Team's Full Squads

Pretoria Capitals

Wayne Parnell (c), Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Keagan Lion Cachet, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch

Joburg Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Evan Jones, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, David Wiese, JP King, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Doug Bracewell, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Maheesh Theekshana, Hardus Viljoen

Paarl Royals

David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dewan Marais, Dayyaan Galiem, Dunith Wellalage, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rubin Hermann, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Delago, Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Azmatullah Omarzai, Connor Esterhuizen, Chris Benjamin, Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c), Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, David Bedingham, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe

Durban Super Giants