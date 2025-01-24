Published 10:27 IST, January 24th 2025
SA20: Presenters Stand On Chair To Interview 6 Feet 10 Inches Tall Marco Jansen, Picture Goes Viral On Social Media
South African pacer Marco Jansen pulled off a brilliant performance during the SA20 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.
South African all-rounder Marco Jansen is currently the tallest cricketer of the present era with a height of 6’10”. The latter has proved to be a brilliant find for the South African team as he contributes with the bat and ball. Delivering the ball from such a high release helps him find a lot of bounce due to which he offers a lot of trouble to the batters. The latter is currently playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and is continuing to impress with his performances.
Apart from causing trouble for the batters with his height, it became a concern for the TV presenters who had to stand up on chairs to take his interview. The post for the same was shared by Sunrisers Eastern Cape on their official ‘X’ handle. The incident took place during the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2025 match where he managed to pickup a four-wicket haul by giving away just 13 runs. The caption of the post read, “When you're talking to Marco, you gotta level up—literally!.”
Presenters Interview Marco Jansen Standing On Chair
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Put Up Complete Performance
Sunrisers Eastern Cape ended up winning the SA20 match against the Pretoria Capitals by a margin of 52 runs. Batting first, SRH put up a score of 149/7 courtesy a 68-run knock from 55 balls which included five fours and two sixes. However, they didn't start off well in the match as they were reduced to a score of 92/6 at one stage. However, Markram came out on top while batting at number five and played a captain's knock. Marco Jansen and Liam Dawson ended up contributing 24 and 25 runs respectively which helped the SRH Eastern Cape put up a competitive score in the first innings.
Chasing down the target, Pretoria Capitals ended up getting wrapped up for a mere score of 97 runs. Marco Jansen once again rose to the top whereas Liam Dawson picked up a three-fer. Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman and Simon Harmer picked up one wicket each.
