Published 09:36 IST, January 24th 2025
'Batters Were Extremely Lucky': Jofra Archer Gives Lame Excuse For England's One-Sided Loss In IND vs ENG 1st T20I
England suffered a one-sided loss against India in the first T20I of the five-match series. Abhishek Sharma's blistering knock powered hosts to dominating win.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
England had a forgettable outing in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I as they suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of India in Kolkata. The hosts down the target of 133 runs within 12.5 overs courtesy of a blistering knock from opener Abhishek Sharma. The English team will now walk into the second T20I match of the series on January 25 to level the five-match series. However, the Indian team is once again expected to come out on top against the three lions as they did in Kolkata.
Jofra Archer's Bizarre Excuse For England's One-Sided Against India
England pacer Jofra Archer who ended up picking two wickets in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, has passed a bizarre statement on the Indian team ahead of the second match of the series. Speaking in the press conference ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I match and stated that the Indian team was lucky to win the first match of the series. Archer stated that the conditions favoured him in Kolkata and the Indian batters got lucky after the ball went in the air and landed safely. He said, “I guess the conditions just favoured me a little bit more than the other bowlers. The other bowlers bowled well, but the batters were extremely lucky. A few balls, well a lot of balls, went up in the air but didn’t go to hand and probably next game they all go to hand and they’re 40 for six."
Team India Look To Extend Lead Against England
Team India has been the among the most dominant teams in the past two years and have begun the year 2025 in the same style. The Indian team is beginning a new journey under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest international format. The past few months haven't been decent for the ‘Men in Blue' as they faced debacles at the hands of New Zealand and Australia. The white-ball series against England stands very crucial ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Team India is the favourites to lift the trophy for the second time and they would all its players to remain in form ahead of the big marquee tournament.
