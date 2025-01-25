Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:18 IST, January 25th 2025

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Secure 4th Straight Win, Beat Joburg Super Kings By 14 Runs

Sunrisers, who have won both editions of the tournament, are up to 19 points just one below the table-topping Paarl Royals, who have played one game less.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
David Bedingham and Jonny Bairstow | Image: SA20

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered their fourth successive victory with a 14-run win over Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 here.

Sunrisers, who have won both editions of the tournament, are up to 19 points just one below the table–topping Paarl Royals, who have played one game less.

The Sunrisers once again relied on their captain Aiden Markram and their most senior bowler Marco Jansen for the win.

Markram held his team’s innings together with a high quality 43 from 29 balls, while Tristan Stubbs also enjoyed a welcome return to form with 35 not out off 22 balls.

Opener David Bedingham also contributed a solid 37 that pushed the Sunrisers up to a competitive 165 for four.

Sunrisers' bowling attack then produced a rousing performance to restrict the Super Kings to 151 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Jansen (2/19) led the way with the new ball in the Powerplay.

Despite having Du Plessis (27 off 18 balls) dropped at slip by Simon Harmer, Jansen responded two balls later to dismiss the JSK skipper in exactly the same fashion.

Harmer made amends by holding on to the chance the second time around.

Devon Conway laid down the anchor for the remainder of the JSK innings with 43 off 40 balls, but did not have sufficient support at the other end.

This was due to sustained pressure from the Sunrisers bowling attack with Richard Gleeson (2/37), Ottneil Baartman (2/32), Liam Dawson (1/10) and Markram (1/21) all chipping in to maintain the pressure on the Super Kings.

"They (bowling unit) are clear in their plans, have played a lot of T20 cricket. They assess conditions, come up with the plan and then it comes down to execution,” Markram said.

Updated 13:18 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
India News
Trump Proposes 'Getting Rid of FEMA' While Touring Wildfire Hit LA
World News
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Timeline of Mumbai Attacks Convict's Case
India News
Ex-IND Player Defends Rohit, Yashasvi, Shubman And Pant's Poor Ranji Run
SportFit
Veer’s Entry Scene In Sky Force Goes Viral After Fan Breaks Chair | WATC
Entertainment News
Glaring Discrepancies In Saif And Kareena's Statements In Stabbing Case
Entertainment News
One and Only IPO in February 2025? Check Details
Republic Business
Republic Day 2025: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Check Details
India News
Republic Day 2025: 942 Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry Medals
India News
Republic Day 2025: Inspiring 26 January R-Day Speech Ideas In English
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: