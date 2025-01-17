Sanjay Manjrekar Encourages Virat Kohli To Compete In County Cricket, Determines It As 'A Very Sensible Move'

Virat Kohli continues to be at the centre of criticism and concern ever since he came off the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The fans and analysts have criticized the cricketer's struggles. Some of them have also been offering their suggestions to come out of the run-scoring drought. Sanjay Mannjrekar has made a peculiar suggestion about Kohli's situation, as he wants him to play county cricket before the red-ball tour against England.

Sanjay Manjrekar Urges Virat Kohli To Follow Cheteshwar Pujara's Footsteps

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar cited Cheteshwar Pujara's example to a struggling Virat Kohli, as he suggested Kohli consider a move to County Cricket for a season in England to get a better understanding of the English conditions. Team India would need Kohli to be in form to tackle the challenge against England, and Manjrekar believes a stint in the county would help Virat big time.

"Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, like Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice. India can then evaluate his performance in the initial test matches.

India's Virat Kohli chases the ball during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

"If there are positive signs, he can continue. But the last thing you want is Kohli going there and struggling, as we have seen before. That would not be good for Indian cricket. Playing County cricket could be a very sensible move for him," Sanjay Manjrekar said while speaking on Star Sports' 'Deep Point' Podcast Series.

Will Virat Kohli Compete In Domestic Tournament Like The Ranji Trophy?

Criticism continues to galore on Virat Kohli as the superstar cricketer failed to meet expectations in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The superstar cricketer's struggle in red-ball cricket has been evident as he has scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52, which includes a century and two fifties in 32 innings.