'It Makes Sense': Manjrekar Says Rohit Ready To Go Down In Batting Order, Determines Ideal Position

Team India would have a huge task ahead of the pink ball test match as the side needs to figure out an ideal spot for Rohit Sharma. After KL Rahul and Yashasci Jaiswal's brilliance against Australia in the opening test, concerns arose on whether the management would make changes, given that the primary skipper has returned. But Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Rohit Sharma would be willing to do what's best for the team while down under, and he has already offered a clear indication of him giving up his opening position.

Rohit Sharma Ready To Come Down The Order In Border Gavaskar Trophy, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Indian team management would not break up the newly formed opening partnership of KL Rahul Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal after Rohit Sharma came in at the number four spot against the Prime Minister's XI. The former India cricketer believes the skipper coming out at the number four spot is a clear indication of change and they do not intend to break up the opening pair.

"For me, it's a clear indication. This is as clear as it gets. Just like we were all contemplating and wondering whether the successful opening pair from the last match would be dismantled, considering it was such an important contribution. So yeah, very clear indication. It makes a lot of sense. Just imagine, the first-ever 200-run partnership in Australia for the opening wicket. And we saw the result as well.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India | Image: AP Photo

"I doubt whether this team management which is actually thinking cricket logic and current form picking somebody like Washi over Ashwin and Jadeja, will again go by stature and the incumbent senior/iconic player at the top. You go by common sense and current reality. Rohit Sharma is somebody who will volunteer himself as captain, so I think it's the right move. Make the most of what you have gained in that second inning," Sanjay Manjrekar said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar Determines Ideal Position For Rohit Sharma For BGT Series

Further, Sanjay Manjrekar also pinpointed the ideal position for Rohit Sharma in the Playing XI against Australia. He believes the number three spot would be an ideal compromise for the star cricketer in the Australia series.