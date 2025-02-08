'You Have Problem': Sanjay Manjrekar Sends Big Rohit Sharma Warning To Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma -led India are playing a three-match ODI series against England, just ahead of the Champions Trophy . The series is a dress rehearsal for both the teams before the much-awaited marquee ICC event. India defeated England by 4 wickets in the series opener that was played in Nagpur. The 'Men in Blue' currently lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing the Cuttack ODI as a chance to take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

The Indian squad for the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy is almost the same. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma will try and chalk out an effective team combination that works wonder for the team in the upcoming ICC event. Rohit Sharma's form has been quite concerning for the team for sometime now. The Indian captain managed to score just 2 runs out of 7 balls in the series opener that was played in Nagpur.

Sanjay Manjrekar Warns Gautam Gambhir

After his prolonged struggles in the red ball format, Rohit Sharma was expected to make a thumping comeback in the first India vs England ODI series. But the Indian skipper's poor run of form continued even in the fifty over format. Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar in a chat with ESPNCricinfo stated that ODI was the best format for Rohit Sharma to come into form.

Rohit Sharma ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI in Nagpur | Image: AP

'Yes, he will be disappointed with the way he got out. Clearly, there's pressure. And, if he struggles to get runs in fifty-over cricket, and to get a big score, then you have a problem. Because I maintain that it is the best format for any batter, if you are batting in the top-3, to get runs and come back to form. And if we don't get to see the best of Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy, then there's a problem', Manjrekar said.

India Eyeing To Take An Unassailable Lead In Cuttack

Team India celebrate a fall of wicket | Image: AP