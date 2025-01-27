Just like Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too enjoy the distinction of having a solid and passionate fan base. Even when India matches are played in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, one can hear the chants of 'RCB RCB' overpowering the chants of 'India India'. But what separates RCB from the likes of MI, CSK and KKR is the honour of having an IPL Trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win their maiden IPL title and they are eyeing to win it in the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did come close to the trophy thrice, in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but they faltered in the summit clash. Despite having a trophy drought , RCB has been home to many great batsmen in the past who are no less than matchwinners. Be it KL Rahul, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum or AB De Villiers, RCB has always enjoyed the luxury of having attacking batters in their ranks who can take the game away from the opposition, but their title drought continues.

Sanjay Manjrekar Slams RCB

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who also happens to be a very successful broadcaster now has earned himself a reputation of calling a spade a spade. His opinions are not liked sometimes, but this doesn't seem to bother him or hold him back. While speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar claimed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not use AB De Villiers properly.

'AB was incredible. But AB's greatness was that he averaged 50 in Tests. Even in one day (ODIs). So, he's an amazing player. But only if you look at T20 cricket; I've seen both of them a lot. AB, in IPL, he was not used properly. His real ability. So, in IPL we didn't get that much juice out of him. Definitely (batted higher). And, sorry to say, but played for the wrong franchise. If he had played elsewhere, we could have seen the greatness of AB de Villiers', said Manjrekar

Dissecting De Villiers' IPL Numbers