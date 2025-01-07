'You Saw The Failures Again': Former India Cricketer Talks About KL Rahul's Persistent Inconsistency

KL Rahul's inconsistent form has been a topic of discussion among cricket pundits and fans alike. The Indian batter's inability to convert starts into substantial scores has raised concerns about his role in the Indian cricket team. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has weighed in on the issue, expressing his disappointment with Rahul's persistent inconsistency.

Sanjay Manjrekar talks about KL Rahul's inconsistency

Sanjay Manjrekar noted that KL Rahul started the Australian tour on a promising note, scoring half-centuries in Perth and Brisbane. However, he failed to capitalize on those starts, scoring only 77 runs in the second innings of the Perth Test and 84 in the first innings in Brisbane.

"We thought this might just change his career in the right direction," Sanjay Manjrekar said, referring to KL Rahul's initial success in Australia. "Then you saw the failures again."

KL Rahul's struggles continued throughout the series, with the batter managing only 276 runs at an average of 30.67. His inconsistency has raised questions about his position in the team, particularly with the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran waiting in the wings.

Despite his struggles, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that KL Rahul will continue to be part of the Indian team, at least for the time being. "I don't see him being left out for England considering that India still are looking for an opener," Manjrekar said. "They don't want to go to [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and KL Rahul, the last time he was there, played well."

However, Sanjay Manjrekar also noted that KL Rahul's position in the team is not entirely secure. "So, I see that opening combination continuing, unless Rohit Sharma comes in and throws spanner in the works," he added.