Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:12 IST, November 28th 2024

Seven West Indies players to train at Chennai Super Kings Academy from December 1

Seven promising young West Indian cricketers will undergo an intense two-week specialised training camp from December 1 at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, the CWI announced.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad take up some football practice while at training for CSK | Image: BCCI

Seven promising young West Indian cricketers will undergo an intense two-week specialised training camp from December 1 at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, the CWI announced.

Accompanied by the West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, the group will depart for India on November 29.

Among the selected players are three contracted franchise players — Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham — along with current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former West Indies Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said: “The Chennai Academy will host these seven batsmen and aim to equip them with skills and experience in navigating spinning conditions.

“Our coaches will be on hand to ensure that the learnings in the period can be consolidated and extended to other players in the region through the academy.” The players will engage in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures as part of their training at the CSK Academy.

They will work alongside experienced coaches, including CSK Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar successful programmes, including the recent training camps undertaken by the New Zealand Test team ahead of their successful tour of India. 

Updated 12:12 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.