Shammi Silva Takes Over ACC Presidency Role From Jay Shah After Latter Joins ICC

Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva has taken over as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), succeeding India's Jay Shah, who recently became the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah had vacated the position after three terms as ACC President.

It won't be Silva's maiden role with the ACC, having previously functioned as the chairman of the organisation's Finance & Marketing Committee.

"It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," said Silva in a statement.

On behalf of the ACC, Silva also extended heartfelt gratitude to Shah for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure.

"Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," the ACC said.