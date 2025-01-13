'Ready To Bat Anywhere': Shreyas Iyer Eager To Embrace Versatility For Team India At Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy tournament is rapidly approaching, and the participating nations have begun revealing their provisional squads for the marquee ICC tournament. Team India has yet to make the squad public, and they have been taking their time to announce the provisional squad. Calls have been made for Shreyas Iyer to be included in the team, as his performance in domestic and franchise cricket has been good enough to keep his case strong for his inclusion in the tournament. The India batter has spoken out about his interest in being a part of Team India for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shreyas Iyer Open to Flexibility for India's Quest in the Champions Trophy 2025

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer stated that he is flexible regarding his position in the team and can play at any stance. Iyer added that he would like to go on playing for India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as a middle-order batsman.

"Absolutely (if he would like to continue as a middle-order batter). I'm flexible and ready to bat anywhere in the batting order. KL and I, we played that important role in the middle during the World Cup (in 2023). We had a great season together. It was just the last bit [the final] that we could not execute the way we wanted to. It will be a proud moment for me if I were to be picked in the Champions Trophy side to represent the country," Shreyas Iyer said during an appearance on ESPNCricinfo.

India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a fifty during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP Photo

Iyer Reveals On Being ‘Gobsmacked’ Over His Bid In The IPL Mega Auction

The IPL Mega Auction saw Shreyas Iyer's bidding price soaring to new heights. The Punjab Kings bought him for a price of INR 26.75 Crore, and Iyer revealed that he was shellshocked after going up for such a high price in the auction.