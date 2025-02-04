'No Toxic Competition': Shubman Gill Elucidates The Relationship Dynamics Between Him, Yashasvi And Abhishek Sharma

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday defended their performance in the Test rubber loss in Australia, saying that one poor series does not define a team and that it is unfair to criticise a side after a rare bad outing.

India suffered a 1-3 defeat in the five-match series in Australia, bringing to an end their decade-long dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gill himself are now set to return for the three-match ODI series against England before heading to Dubai for the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments," Gill told reporters here ahead of the first ODI against England.

"Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day and we would have won the match and the series would have been a draw and this talk wouldn't have happened.

"One match and one day doesn't define us, we won there twice before and earlier won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind." Before the reverse in Australia, India were also whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand at home, unprecedented in the country's cricket history.

Rohit's Batting In ODIs Has Been Game Changing

The spotlight is firmly on senior players Rohit and Kohli, who have struggled with the bat in recent times.

However, Gill was quick to highlight the skipper's sensational form in white-ball cricket, which played a pivotal role in India reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Even in the Sri Lanka series, Rohit scored two half centuries.

"The way Rohit bhai has been batting in the ODIs in the past one year and a half, it's been really game-changing for us.

"Taking the momentum right through from the start and taking the game away form ball one and it makes the job of the non-striker and the batsmen coming in a bit easier and I think it has helped our team a lot."

Chopping And Changing Team Will Create Insecure Environment

Karun Nair produced a solid performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging 389.50 in the tournament, but was overlooked for the Champions Trophy.

However, Gill stressed the importance of continuity to ensure a secure team environment rather than making frequent changes based on domestic performances.

"Karun had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy, but that doesn't mean the current players should be dropped. They have also performed well to reach this stage.

"We have lost only one game in the World Cups. The players in the squad have contributed significantly, and while it's unfortunate for those excelling in domestic cricket who weren't picked, constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence. Without continuity, we can never build a strong team." Gill has been made a part of the leadership group, and on taking up the additional responsibility of being a vice-captain, he said "I take it as a challenge to lead my way, firstly with my performance and then definitely in the field if Rohit bhai would want my opinions. It's my duty to let him know what my thoughts are."

No Toxic Competition Between Yashasvi, Abhishek And Me

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek churning out top performances, Gill is in a scramble for a spot at the top of the order, but the 25-year-old asserted that there is no "toxic competition" between the three.

"Abhishek is a childhood of friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend, I don't think there is any toxic competition between us. Obviously if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that 'I wish this guy doesn't perform'.

"You are playing for the country and for the team and whosoever performs you congratulate them," Gill said.

England Are A Good Side, This Series Is Important

The three ODIs against England are the last bit of preparation the Indian team gets before the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

The 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka in August was the last time India played ODIs last year.