'A Three-Match Test Series': Shubman Gill Provides Insight Into India's Mindset For Third Test

The Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia is getting heated as both teams have won a match each in the two matches that have already been played. There are three matches remaining now and it is all to be played for with the hopes of the WTC final hanging in the balance. India and Australia will face off in Brisbane for the third test as India look to get their batting affairs in order after having several collapses in the series.

Indian batter Shubman Gill has recently opened up on what India need to do in terms of their batting in the third test.

Shubman Gill Opens Up On What India Need To Do In Third Test

India batter Shubman Gill says the need to put up a big first innings total has been the talking point among his team's batters ahead of the third Test against Australia and each one of them has devised a plan to make it happen at the Gabba.

Gill didn't play the first Test due to a finger injury but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide which India lost by 10 wickets.

"As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That's been the key discussion and every batter has his own game plan," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

India Looking To Turn Around Unwanted Batting Stat In Third Test

India have had at least six scores of 150 or less in recent times and Gill admitted that the piece of stat isn't lost upon the batting group. He said it is now a three-match series for his side.

"Adelaide Test, we didn't do well but the series is still 1-1. We will treat it as a three-match Test series and if we win this one, we will have advantage going into Melbourne and Sydney," Gill said.

Skipper Rohit Sharma didn't come for the optional training session and when asked about his absence, Gill replied: "This was an optional session and he has already practised a lot." Recently, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had criticised out-of-form players for not turning up in optional net sessions despite having enough breaks in between matches.