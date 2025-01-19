Sky Will Be Missed in CT, He Could Have Been the ‘X-Factor’: Raina

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina feels middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav will be sorely missed in the upcoming Champions Trophy as he could have provided the 'X-factor' in Dubai, where Rohit Sharma's side will play all its games.

Suryakumar and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were the two big names missing from the Champions Trophy squad announced on Saturday. They are among a total of six players who featured in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

The others to miss out are Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan, while Ravichandran Ashwin has recently retired from the game.

"Surya was an integral part of the World Cup squad, he is a 360 player who can score at 9 runs per over at any stage of the game. He can dominate the opposition and bats in a different way," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

"If Surya was there there would have been an X-factor, he will be missed. The responsibility will be now on top 3 who are not in form. Surya is someone who can bat in any position." Raina also said with uncertainty looming large over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Mohammed Shami returning from an injury, Siraj would have been a better option although he still feels, the Hyderabad pacer can still make it to the squad.

"Siraj was in a different form in Australia but you can change the squad till 12 February. So I feel Siraj can be back in the side if Bumrah is not fully fit," he said.

"Harshit Rana has done well. He has good pace, good bumper, variation, yorker and pace. He and both Arshdeep Singh can bowl at the death but I still feel, Siraj is a better option if Bumrah is not there." While Bumrah is racing against time to be fit from back spasms that he suffered during the recent Sydney Test against Australia, Shami is returning to the ODI set up for the first time since the 2023 World Cup after recovering from a heel injury.

While Rohit will lead the side, young talented batter Shubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, and Raina termed the decision as a forward-thinking move.

"Gill got the vice-captaincy at the right time. He is the next superstar of India cricket, and has done remarkably well in ODIs. Rohit knows how to mentor a youngster and what value Shubman will bring in," said Raina, a member of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side.

With Dubai pitches tend to play slow and offer turn, Raina said left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play vital role in the bowling department.

"Shami lacks of match practice, Bumrah is still uncertain and Kuldeep is returning back from an operation. What will be important is to see who will partner Kuldeep in the spin department." India had won the Champions Trophy twice -- in 2002 jointly with Sri Lanka and in 2013 in England, and Raina has no doubts that Rohit and his men can go all the way.

"Rohit has the capacity, he has team but what will be important is out 11 player combination out of 15. The wickets will be a bit slow, but we have the capacity." Raina too backed Rishabh Pant to be first choice wicket-keeper in the Indian team, which also has KL Rahul.