SMAT: Ajinkya Rahane Powers Mumbai To Semifinals; Delhi Oust Uttar Pradesh To Enter Final Four

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane's explosive fifty capped Mumbai's stunning six-wicket victory over Vidarbha and their entry into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Wednesday.

Once Vidarbha posted a massive 221 for six, Mumbai needed a strong chase and Rahane led from the front with an 84 off 45 balls (10x4, 3x6).

Mumbai made 224 for four in 19.2 overs and they will face Baroda in the semifinals on Friday here.

Under-fire Prithvi Shaw (49, 26b, 5x4, 4x6) reminded of the immense talent beneath his callous exterior with a powerful knock as Mumbai marched to 83 in just 7 overs.

Shaw fell to left-arm pacer Dipesh Parwani and that brought in a period of instability in the Mumbai innings.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (9) fell in quick succession as Mumbai were reduced to 118 for three in the 11.1 overs.

They still needed 104 runs from the remaining eight overs.

Rahane, who played a few sublime shots, fell when his side was at 157 in 15.1 overs.

But India middle-order batter Shivam Dube (37 not out, 22b, 1x4, 2x6), who was dropped early in his innings by Karun Nair, and Suyansh Shedge (36, 12b, 1x4, 4x6) clobbered 67 runs in a little over four overs to take their side home.

The frenetic run collection included a 22-run over by Shedge off off-spinner Mandar Mahale through a sequence of 6, 6, 6, 4 in the 17th over.

Earlier, Atharva Taide (66, 41b, 10x4, 1x6), Apoorva Wankhade (51, 33b, 2x4, 3x6) and Shubham Dubey (43, 19b, 3x4, 3x6) led Vidarbha’s run glut.

Delhi In Last Four

Anuj Rawat made a brutal unbeaten 73 off 33 balls (7x4, 5x6) as Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs in their quarterfinal match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They will face Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal here on Friday.

Rawat’s innings powered Delhi to a healthy 193 for three after being asked to bat first. UP were bowled out for 174.

There was a minor altercation between Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni and UP all-rounder Nitish Rana after the former pulled away from strike a couple of times.

It required the intervention of the on-field umpires to separate the players.

Uttar Pradesh were never really in contention as India batter Rinku Singh (10, 7b) failed to take off.

Priyam Garg made a well-timed fifty (54, 34b, 6x4, 3x6) but none was there to back him up.

Brief scores: At Alur: Vidarbha: 221/6 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 66, Apoorv Wankhade 51, Shubham Dubey 43 n.o; Atharva Ankolekar 2-32, Suryansh Shedge 2-36) lost to Mumbai: 224/4 in 19.2 overs overs (Prtithvi Shaw 49, Ajinkya Rahane 84, Shivam Dube 37n.o, Shedge 36 n.o; Dipesh Parwani 2-33) by 6 wickets.