'I Was Really Surprised': Sourav Ganguly Gives Big Remark On Under-Fire Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs ENG ODI Series

Virat Kohli is currently facing a lot of criticism due to his form. Many believe that the former India skipper is in the last phase of his career and he should now hang up his boots and give a chance to the younger generation to step up. Kohli could score only 190 odd runs from 5 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test matches and nine innings. Kohli also scored a hundred in the opening Test match in Perth, but he couldn't replicate this performance in any other match of the recently culminated BGT series.

The former India skipper is also facing a lot of flak for his reluctancy to play domestic series. Despite the BCCI making it mandatory for India's international players to play domestic cricket, Kohli missed the Duleep Trophy last year which was played ahead of India's home Test season.

Sourav Ganguly's Honest Verdict On Kohli's BGT Performance

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has given his honest take on Virat Kohli's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series performance. Kohli gave up the India captaincy while Ganguly was still the board president and many believe that the two former India skippers do not share a very amicable relationship.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Reminisces About His Cherished Moments In Kolkata's Eden Gardens

'I was really surprised the way he batted after getting a 100 in Perth. He struggled before that but I thought after the 100 in Perth, it'll be a big series for him. But I think it happens. Every player has his weakness and strength. You know, there's no player in the world, who will not have that. It's how you adapt to your weaknesses as you play great bowlers over a period of time.', said the Indian southpaw during a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)felicitation programme for the state’s players.

Virat Kohli Confirms Ranji Trophy Participation

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Hits Back At Critics Questioning His Credentials Of Playing International Cricket

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012 after making himself available for Delhi's tie against Railways scheduled here from January 30. Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot on January 23, due to a neck sprain but he has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.