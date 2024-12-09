Search icon
Published 15:49 IST, December 9th 2024

South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In 2nd Test By 109 Runs To WTC Final Hopes

The odds favored South Africa, which needed five more wickets, while Sri Lanka needed 143 more runs in a chase of 348 and its last recognised batters were in the middle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
South Africa celebrate a fall of wicket | Image: AP

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs on the last morning of the second cricket test at St George's Park and swept the series 2-0 on Monday.

The Proteas ended the fightbacks of captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in the first half hour, exposed the tail, and finished off Sri Lanka for 238 before lunch.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took three of the five wickets and achieved his 11th career five-wicket haul, 5-76.

South Africa also consolidated its hopes of qualifying for a first World Test Championship final by moving to the top of the standings with two more home tests to come against Pakistan starting on Dec. 26. 

Updated 15:49 IST, December 9th 2024

